Negotiating with a suspect who is barricaded somewhere can be difficult, but Walla Walla police soon will have a new tool to help.
The department’s 10-year-old throw phone, for police to toss into a barricaded area, uses an analog system that makes communication with possible suspects unreliable and potentially unsecured, according to the city.
A new phone was approved on a 3-2 vote at Wednesday night’s regular City Council meeting, with its $25,087.02 price already included in the police department’s 2020 operating budget.
Mayor Tom Scribner and West Ward Councilwoman Susan Nakonieczny voted against the proposal.
The device is used in violence de-escalation, which includes officers using time, distance, concealment and non-lethal alternatives in certain instances.
But the old phone doesn’t allow SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team members to see negotiations live unless they’re in the negotiation operations center, according to the city.
It also doesn’t have a reliable video, or have networking capabilities, and is incompatible with the current technology or making automated call logs.
Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber guessed the department has had a throw phone for 20 years, with the new phone likely being its third.
The replacement phone, from Montana-based 836 Technologies, will allow crisis negotiators to use other camera systems and video feeds, automated recording and logging, streaming of live operations and more, according to a city information sheet.
Bieber said the throw phone was used each time the Crisis Negotiation Team was called to a scene. He added he was unsure how many times it was used, but estimated not very often.
“But it is used in the most serious of situations,” he wrote in an email.
He also said he was unsure how many lives it had saved.
“There is no way of knowing if the reason an incident resolved without force is directly attributable to the throw phone,” Bieber wrote. “It is a tool, like many others we have, designed to help de-escalate situations and hopefully negotiate a safe resolution.”