Walla Walla police are looking for a man involved in a pursuit early Wednesday morning. However, they did not release the man’s name.

Sgt. Gunner Fulmer said the pursuit of the driver in a possibly stolen vehicle started at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday when an officer recognized the driver and knew he had a warrant and suspended license.

Officers tried stopping the vehicle near Link and Melrose streets, but the driver sped away, he said, and they pursued the 1993 Honda Accord until the suspect crashed into a dirt bank near School and Reser roads. The driver then ran away on foot and officers lost him, Fulmer said. The vehicle was found to be stolen from Yakima, he said.

The man’s name was not provided, and the investigation continues.