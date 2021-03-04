Elvis and his hound-dog friend may have been "all shook up" if it weren't for some tender love from local police.
Elvis Pigsley, a 300-pound pig, and Lupa, a female husky, were found by Walla Walla police officers in the back of an overheating van Thursday afternoon in the Veterans Memorial Golf Course parking lot.
Temperatures reached 63 degrees in Walla Walla Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, and the sun was shining brightly for part of the day.
The officers responded to the call of a suspicious vehicle and distressed dog, according to a release. When they arrived, Lupa was trying to get out of the van, which had plates belonging to another vehicle on it, police said.
While they rescued Lupa, officers noticed movement in the back and found Elvis lying on his side. A veterinarian was called to the scene, and officers guided the pig to shade and water.
The veterinarian examined the two animals after their harrowing experience, and they were taken to Blue Mountain Humane Society for further care.
Police did not say if charges were pending. Requests for further comments are pending, too.
Staff at Blue Mountain Humane Society said they were caring for Lupa and Elvis and that one of the caretakers would comment at a later time on Elvis' condition and what their plans are for the pig.