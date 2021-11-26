The Walla Walla Police Department reminds residents to be cautious of scams, especially during the holiday season.
Be wary of calls where someone claims you owe them money, or anyone who threatens to call the police if you don't pay them, a police news release said.
Look up the company directly and reach out to them by looking up the number yourself. Call them back using phone numbers you found personally, and not numbers on your phone provided by the scam call.
Be careful about any requests for financial or card information.
If you feel money is owed, call the company back with a number you have located on your own and double check before sending any money.
Often, scammers use fake phone numbers or pick a specific area code to make it seem that the phone call is legitimate when it is not, the release said.
Elderly individuals are contacted the most frequently compared to other demographics. Police encourage residents to help older loved ones safeguard themselves and their finances.
If you have any questions about scam phone calls requesting money, contact police for help.
