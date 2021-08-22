At least one Walla Walla police officer was involved in a shooting Saturday night, Aug. 21, in the parking lot at 350 S. Second Ave., according to a release early Sunday.
No names of people involved or information on whether anyone was injured was provided by Cmdr. Aaron Clem, with the Kennewick Police Department's Special Services Division.
Police were called at 10:49 p.m. Saturday to a disturbance in the parking lot of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. The shooting was reported at about 10:54 p.m., according to Clem's news release.
Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber called the Kennewick Special Investigations Unit to take over the scene, per state law, and that team relieved all Walla Walla police officer of any involvement in the investigation at about 1 a.m. Sunday.
The Special Investigations Unit had completed several interviews and was continuing scene processing and evidence collection at the time Clem's release was emailed, at about 4 a.m. Sunday.
"Additional information on this investigation will be distributed in the coming days," he states in the report. "If anyone has information related to this investigation, they are asked to contact either of the SIU supervisors listed below."
- Sgt. Damon Jansen at djansen@ci.richland.wa.us or 509-942-7353.
- Sgt. Scott Warren at warrens@pasco-wa.gov or 509-545-3479.