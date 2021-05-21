A Walla Walla home was tidied and fixed up thanks to Walla Walla police officers, a local church and a local business on Thursday, May 20.
Off-duty officers from the Walla Walla Police Department, representing the Walla Walla Police Foundation, made themselves busy for a large part of Thursday.
Nat Small, the foundation’s president, said it was done in large part because of the work of officer Eric Eastman, who took note of the residence in an Eastgate neighborhood.
Small said police had responded to the home a few times for some disturbance calls and found the home was in disrepair and the family inside was lacking some basic needs. He said they also learned the woman living there was widowed and raising her children on her own.
So the foundation organized the clean-up day.
Doors were refastened to frames, appliances were fixed, derelict cars were removed, weeds were whacked and items were donated to the family.
Wall 2 Wall Furniture donated new furniture to the family, Small said.
Among the off-duty officers were other volunteers, including members of Calvary Chapel of Walla Walla and board members of the police foundation.
The city of Walla Walla also provided a large dumpster for the clean up.