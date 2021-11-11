Wall 2 Walla Furniture & Mattress selected Walla Walla Police Foundation to be the recipient of their October Community Give Back Sale.
On Thursday, Nov. 4, Brian and Tracy Gaines from Wall 2 Wall Furniture & Mattress presented the foundation with a $12,000 donation.
This donation allows the foundation to continue providing emergency financial assistance to community members in need, which could include victims of domestic violence or human trafficking.
This financial assistance could also go to community members who just need a hand up, a hotel for the night, or a tank of gas to leave down to escape an abusive relationship, according to a Walla Walla Police Foundation press release.
“We value our partnerships that allow us to better serve our community,” Eric Knudson said via a WWPF press release.
