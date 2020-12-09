The Walla Walla Police Foundation has been established and is seeking donations for its Community Care Fund.
According to a release sent from its president, Walla Walla police Officer Nat Small, the foundation was established to provide resources to help the department perform at its "highest level of service."
"We believe that investing in community and building relationships with those we serve is the most effective means of promoting public safety and prosperity within our community," Small said in the release.
The Community Care Fund will be used to give money to people in emergency situations. Small said the foundation wants to team up with other community partners to help divvy the money out as necessary "to assist community members in need."
"The most critical of our missions is to help those in need," Small said. "Community members in need could include victims of crimes such as domestic violence or human trafficking, or someone that just needs some help, a hotel room for the night, or a tank of gas to get out of town to escape an abusive relationship."
Small invited concerned citizens and businesses to sign up to become "community partners" and to make donations at wallawallapolicefoundation.org.
The website features news about the non-profit organization and its upcoming events. The foundation also has a Facebook page.
The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office also has a foundation used to supplement funds that are above and beyond the county's budget, such as extra equipment for its K-9 unit and its DARE program.