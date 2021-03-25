A pig left in an overheating car earlier this month has been given a new home, Walla Walla police said in a news release Wednesday, March 24.
The pig, dubbed Elvis Pigsley by his former owner, was evaluated by the Walla Walla Police Department's animal control officer, Sallie McCullough, after an incident where Elvis and a dog, Lupa, were rescued from the hot car at Veterans Memorial Golf Course.
Police took Elvis and Lupa to the Blue Mountain Humane Society for immediate care. Care-takers there said they wouldn't put the animals up for adoption but would rather take care of them until police finished their investigation.
According to the release, McCullough said the owner of Elvis and Lupa was very cooperative during the whole ordeal. The owner eventually surrendered Elvis to the police so they could find more expert care for the pig because of his "medical issues."
Elvis became a star during his stay at the local humane society, police reported. He was transported across the state to an undisclosed 85-acre rehabilitation center for animals, the release stated.
Elvis enjoyed the trip with his favorite toy and some tasty snacks, McCullough said in the release.
Lupa the husky was given back to her owner following a full medical exam and updated vaccinations, which her owner paid, according to the release.