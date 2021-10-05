Walla Walla Police Department officials are encouraging people to reserve seating for the departments upcoming outreach class.
"Bridging the Gap," a public outreach campaign, has a class planned for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Police Department's headquarters, 54 E. Moore St. It should be about two hours long.
Seating will be limited, so attendees must call in advance to save a spot — walk-ins won't be allowed to attend. To sign up, call Sgt. Gunner Fulmer at 509-524-4634 or Vicki Ruley at 509-527-4434.
Fulmer said the program is designed to help people learn more about the everyday jobs of law enforcement and to help "bridge the gap" in public understanding of police.
In addition to Fulmer, representatives of the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office and College Place Police Department have also signed on to help bring the program to the community.
Another class will be presented at 6:30 p.m., Nov. 9, at the Walla Walla Police Department.
