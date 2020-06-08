The Walla Walla Police Department today appears to have deleted its Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Those actions came after a Union-Bulletin story this weekend detailed community outrage and support on social media regarding one of the department's officers.
Sgt. Kevin Bayne, speaking for the WWPD this evening, said he has no comment on the department's withdrawal from social media platforms.
The U-B story story Sunday described a controversy that arose last week on various social media pages regarding officer Nat Small and a tattoo he's had on his forearm since 2010.
Small has said he got the tattoo while in service as a scout sniper in the U.S. Marine Corps. The inked image includes a double lightning bolt “SS” unofficially adopted at the time by Marines in the elite shooting group despite being a historic symbol of Nazi white supremacy that was later officially denounced by the Marine Corps.
Public outcry began last week when a photo that showed Small’s arm began circulating on local Facebook pages.
By late afternoon Thursday, the Walla Walla Police Department posted on its page an explanation of the tattoo as a symbol of Small’s service rather than being racially motivated. The post shared an article about Small from military publication Stars and Stripes.
The news story and the police department's posts garnered thousands of comments, many supportive of Small’s character, military service and police work.
Other commenters lambasted the officer for appropriating the symbol of Nazi Germany, called the tattoo “horrendous” and discussed the historical significance of the symbol on Small’s arm.
The Walla Walla Police Department has been using social media for a few years as both a place of local information about police and other matters and for community outreach.
Messages sent late in the day for police and city officials to comment on the decision to withdraw from social media were not returned before publication.
The Union-Bulletin will update this story.