Five months after deleting its social media accounts, the Walla Walla Police Department has launched a new mobile app as a pipeline of communication to the public on the agency’s latest news and announcements.
“This allows us an opportunity to share with the community all the programs and outreach we are involved with,” said Sgt. Eric Knudson, the agency’s public information officer.
Announced Monday, the app is intended to provide timely notifications on community events, police responses during an active emergency, or even calls for assistance from the community, such as with missing person cases.
The app offers push notifications for press releases and department news, but one feature allows for geographical specific notifications during emergencies, including evacuation notices, Knudson said.
A no-coding application was used to create the service, costing the city $120 a month with no startup cost or additional staffing, Knudson said. The department’s public information officer or a designated person will use and maintain the app.
The launch creates a new platform to connect with the community after the agency deleted its Facebook and Twitter accounts in June.
At the time, Chief Scott Bieber said the agency’s social media pages, intended to spread positive messages to the public about the force and its work, had become overwhelmed with so many comments over an officer’s tattoo that monitoring it was taking time away from the department’s other duties.
Bieber followed that action by assembling a Chief’s Advisory Committee, a group of public representatives from a diverse background, to help provide feedback in person on issues facing the community and how to best respond.
The app was an idea that came from those interactions last August.
The three-month project is now ready for download and can be found in the Apple App Store or Google Play by searching the keywords “WWPD” or “Walla Walla Police Department,” law enforcement officials said Monday.