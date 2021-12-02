The Walla Walla Police Department has brought on six new officers this week, all filling positions of people who have retired or officers who left the department.
Kay Cosgrove, the former owner of the Walla Walla Sub Shop, has been hired as the city’s new parking enforcement officer. Cosgrove has been out patrolling the streets for about a week.
Cosgrove was previously a parking enforcement officer for the city of Walla Walla in the '90s, according to a WWPD press release.
Additionally, five new entry-level patrol officers began their service to the department on Dec. 1.
Richard Westphal, Zachary Pacheco, Joseph Herbst, Austin Maiuri and Jeffery Warner will spend their first two months learning the computer systems, defensive tactics, shooting skills and riding with experienced officers, the release noted.
They will attend a Spokane police academy beginning in February 2022, where the officers will spend five months training before they return to Walla Walla to serve their community.
Via the release, the department detailed that each officer brings a unique background to the table.
They all grew up in Walla Walla and consider Walla Walla to be home.
The department noted that Westphal is a veteran who served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Pacheco previously worked at the Washington State Penitentiary. Warner is currently serving in the Washington State National Guard.
Herbst has spent many years working at Les Schwab in Walla Walla. And Maiuri is close to graduating from Eastern State University in Cheney.
