People will have a chance to hear an update on the city of Walla Walla's policing practices and learn about the yearlong work of an advisory committee in a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30.
The presentation will be held remotely via Zoom or conference call or streamed online on the city website. A Spanish translation of the meeting will also be available online.
Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber's advisory committee was formed last year following the events of the summer, including the global Black Lives Matter protests that called for systemic changes to policing and the local disquiet about a controversial tattoo on a Walla Walla police officer.
Among the presenters at the meeting will be Bieber, Mayor Pro Tem Steve Moss, committee member Noah Leavitt and state Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla, who will address recent rules regarding policing from the state Legislature.
Questions that were submitted before a June 18 deadline will be addressed at the presentation, but city Communications Manager Brenden Koch said people who attend the session via Zoom might have a chance to ask questions, although the panel might not be able to answer all questions, time permitting.
The meeting will address the Walla Walla Police Department's activities over the past year, the advisory committee's current and future plans, and the progress of the committee's Differential Response Work Group.
A livestream of the meeting can be viewed at the advisory committee's webpage at ubne.ws/wwpdcommittee.
More information, including the link to attend via Zoom and Spanish instructions, can be found at ubne.ws/advisorytownhall.
To attend via phone, 253-215-8782 and use access code 861-016-8653-1, followed by the pound symbol.