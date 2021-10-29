Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber has announced his retirement from the department, effective April 30, 2022.
Chief Bieber began his law enforcement career in 1985 with the Vancouver Police Department in western Washington, and has served the Walla Walla community for the past decade.
He spent 27 years working up the ranks in Vancouver, rising to Commander where he oversaw all five of VPD’s divisions during his tenure in that position.
Bieber will have served 37 years in law enforcement when he retires in April.
When submitting his retirement letter to City Manager Nabiel Shawa, Bieber noted that he wished he had served his entire law enforcement career with the Walla Walla Police Department.
He and his wife Melissa plan to remain in Walla Walla and spend more time with their 12 grandkids, most of whom live in the Vancouver and Boise areas. Bieber also looks forward to spending more time on the golf course when the weather permits.
“The police department is in a great place," he said. "Over the past nine and a half years we have hired some fantastic men and women who are dedicated to providing the best possible public safety services to our community. They continuously do the right thing and live up to the department motto — 'Return with Honor.' This has been the most fulfilling job of my entire career. I’ve had the professional time of my life.”
