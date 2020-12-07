Walla Walla transformed into a winter wonderland as a parade of cars pranced about the valley viewing dazzling displays of lights for Saturday evening’s Parade of Lights Driving Tour.
The tour, organized by the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, was a big hit, despite some large traffic jams in certain neighborhoods and streets.
Participants were encouraged to download one of several maps available on the foundation’s website, although many seemed to stick to some similar tracks.
Thousands of cars weaved around Walla Walla seeking the splendid sights of icicle strings, shining stars, illuminated snowflakes, blow-up figurines, glowing candy canes and many, many more displays of festive lights.
The event was organized to make up for the lack of the traditional Parade of Lights, which was canceled because of COVID-19 precautions and restrictions.
Instead, people entered the addresses of their homes and businesses as attractions on the mobile parade, inviting motorists to come and marvel at their lighted spectacles.
Tourists were invited to tune into 104.5 Bob FM for a Christmas music playlist. The radio station also aired reminders to drive cautiously and courteously and to thank local sponsors.
Walla Walla’s downtown corridor was an exceptional exhibit of holiday cheer. Brilliant lights at Heritage Square Park and the Plaza on First were made more magnificent by the appearance of frozen fog, falling like a fresh blanket of snow, and hoarfrost clinging to trees like powdery parkas.
Many of the downtown displays are thanks to additional businesses stepping up to pay for extra decorations.
The places of interest ranged east to the edge of the Airport Business District, to the west end of College Place and to the north side of Milton-Freewater.
Light displays, whether entered into the event or not, ranged from simple and classic, to eclectic and showy.
Some homeowners also opted to come out and wave at the passing parade, wishing a “Merry Christmas” to all within earshot.
One such home was the Davis household at 837 Wallowa Drive, where a very special guest visited, too.
Santa Claus waited at the edge of the circle driveway, greeting those who rolled down the windows on a frigid night. He gave them well wishes and asked children what they would like to receive for Christmas.
“Be nice to each other,” Santa Claus said when asked what his message was for the people of Walla Walla. “We’re all having a hard time. Let’s spread some Christmas joy.”