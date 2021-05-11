The driving, walking and shopping public will soon have a say in how construction goes on the traffic roundabout that will center Washington state Route 125, South Ninth Avenue, Plaza Way and The Dalles Military Road.
Walla Walla city officials said an online survey is expected to go live by the end of this month, asking the community to help determine the course of the second phase of the project.
Currently work continues where Plaza Way and state Route 125 intersect. To minimize disruptions, crews are working from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., Monday evening through Friday morning.
This week, a signal pole base will be installed and crews will extend a water line and work on a storm water main, said Shane Prudente, spokesman for the city’s public works department.
That work gets followed next week by completion of driveway construction, trenching and electrical work.
Prudente said during some evenings next week, the west side of the Tietan Street and Plaza Way intersection will be closed at the entrance to Safeway and Dairy Queen; those customers will be directed to enter the Plaza Shopping Center near the Dollar Tree store entrance.
Detours will take traffic onto Tietan Street, South Third Avenue, Orchard Street and Whitney Road.
Access to the Plaza Shopping Center area from the east will be via the Plaza Way-Tietan Street intersection. Access to The Stone Hut, Blue Palm and The Brik will be from Tietan Street.
Some businesses — Miracle Ear, Great Clips, Serenity Day Spa and Starbucks — will close for a time prior to the road closures, Prudente noted.
This phase of work is expected to be finished before mid June, at which time Plaza Way will be fully open again, officials said.
What happens next with the roundabout is up to survey results — to close off traffic at the intersection completely or leave one lane open for traffic at all times.
The first option to shut off the flow of vehicles means a shorter project timeline of about seven weeks, from approximately July 6 to Aug. 18. Detour routes would include Myra and Taumarson roads.
Option No. 2 — one open lane of traffic controlled by signals and flaggers — would extend the project through about mid-October.
“The (traffic) back ups would be significant ... And we believe people would end up taking the detour routes anyway,” said city of Walla Walla spokesman Brenden Koch.
Plans call for creating an explanatory video to roll out just before the survey goes live, Prudente said.
“To be clear we’re just asking about an open lane or closed scenario. We’re not asking if they want the roundabout.”
This is a first time the city has taken such a poll, Koch said.
“This is the single busiest intersection in the Walla Walla Valley and it will impact people more than any other project,” he said.
Those survey results will fully inform what project contractor, Nelson Construction, along with Washington state Department of Transportation, will do, Koch added.
“It will be by simple majority and whatever the people say is what they will do.”