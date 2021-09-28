A Walla Walla man who was found unresponsive was revived when two responding police officers used Narcan, authorities said.
According to a release from the Walla Walla Fire Department and city of Walla Walla, firefighters were dispatched at 1:16 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, to the 200 block of Malcom Street for a man, believed to be 65 years old, who'd been reported unresponsive.
Walla Walla Police Department officers were nearby when the call came in and were the first to the scene — Sgt. Kevin Huxoll and Officer Paul Green.
Huxoll and Green quickly assessed the man, who was unconscious, and determined that he could be treated with Narcan, which is a brand name for the drug naloxone, which is used for emergency treatment of drug overdoses.
The man regained consciousness and then paramedics arrived and took him Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla for further treatment.
Police spokesperson Sgt. Gunner Fulmer said Narcan is only used about once per year by the department's officers but he said he can't think of a time in the past few years where it hadn't worked as advertised.
Naloxone is used to quickly counter fatal drug overdoses and can partially or completely reverse an opioid overdose in some case, according Narcan promotional material.
The treatment has been used by officers in emergency situations nationwide to counter opioid overdoses.
