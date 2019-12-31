Walla Walla officer retires after 20 years

A Walla Walla Police officer ended his career of 20½ years with the force on Monday.
Mike Burnett joined the Walla Walla Police Department in 1999 as a patrol officer and was part of the DUI and traffic enforcement team, earning several awards for DUI Enforcement of the Year, according to a release.
He also enforced crosswalk safety and served as a field training and bicycle patrol officer and hostage negotiation team member.
“Mike has been an asset to the Walla Walla Police Department and has worked hard at developing relationships with the community to better do his job,” the release stated. “His sense of work ethic and can-do attitude as well as his sense of humor will be greatly missed.”
Burnett plans to enter more home-brewing competitions, as he is an avid homebrewer, Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson wrote in an email. He also will spend more time with his family.
Burnett’s radio sign-off will be at his invitation- only retirement dinner.