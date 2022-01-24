Walla Walla nonprofit Sherwood Trust announces 2022 learning series

The Sherwood Trust has announced 2022’s free workshops for nonprofit and community members; registration for the first learning series is now open.
The February sessions will address how to support employees during the prolonged pandemic, including practical, relevant, cost-conscious strategies for raising employee morale, keeping remote teams connected and engaged, and re-imagining what a remote or hybrid workforce looks like at a nonprofit.
To register for any of the classes, go to sherwoodtrust.org.
The initial online series, “Retention and Recruitment, Succession Planning, Realistic Employee Incentives,” addresses challenges for remote workers and will be led by Pamela Oakes, managing director of The Profitable Nonprofit. The classes are Feb. 9, 16 and 23, from noon to 1 p.m.
This year’s calendar of community learning events is available on the Sherwood Trust website. The classes can provide networking, education and training to nonprofit staff, board members and community members to strengthen organizations and communities throughout the region, said Julia Leavitt, program director for Sherwood Trust.
“Trainers will address topics relevant to nonprofits, such as succession planning, organizational culture, human resources, board membership, civic engagement, inclusion, equity and diversity,” Leavitt said.
Oakes has been at the forefront of driving racial equity solutions across the globe.
She consulted with the top 100 corporations in South Africa during the post-apartheid racial reconciliation period, conducting training workshops for government, corporate and faith-based organizations in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, affirmative action, organizational transformation and change management.
As a grant maker managing a multi-million dollar portfolio with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, her team worked to create a more equitable system of social mobility and economic development for low-income and underrepresented student populations of color.
In 2020, she designed a participatory engagement strategy for a California community foundation, with a goal to develop and implement inclusive economic initiatives targeting disparate outcomes in health and economic mobility for specific races and vulnerable populations.
To save the dates for the whole year, learn more about upcoming events and register, visit sherwoodtrust.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.