Where Joe Phillips comes from in the South, block parties are a going concern.
The 84-year-old introduced the social gathering tradition to fellow residents at Wheatland Village. Phillips moved to Washington in 2003, and in October 2020, he transplanted to Walla Walla from Gig Harbor with partner Rosalie Blue.
At his invitation, more than 40 others assembled at Wheatland Village's outdoor court on the warm evening of Thursday, Sept. 23, to get to know one another amid tethered Mylar balloons and fall table centerpieces.
"I just thought it would be an opportunity for residents to come together on a festive occasion to talk about themselves, and the food is a way to get started," he said.
There are four units on the Wheatland campus, and Phillips said he hopes block parties will become an annual event.
"Maybe next year another building can host it," he said.
He chose ethnic desserts and attire for his function's theme.
A few guests wore items to show their heritage, such as a rustic Swedish lover's knot, a tiny Canadian flag pin, a Scottish tartan sash and a green and white Irish clover-leaf print scarf.
Through his family's DNA research, Phillips discovered a familial heritage connection to Nigeria, Cameroon and other African countries.
He often wears dashikis — African shirts with bright colors and patterns — and reported on Sept. 16 that his special clothing for the party had just arrived that week from Nigeria.
It includes sandals, a coordinating sage green dashiki, "slim-Jim" pants and an open-sided robe with delicate floral embroidery in black thread and a black cap, as he wanted a more subdued, formal look for his traditional suit.
He grew up in North Carolina, the oldest of eight boys, and sweet potato pie is a cherished — and delicious — tradition. For his dessert offering, he made three of the ginger, nutmeg and cinnamon-spiced confections baked in pie shells.
Residents filled three tables with desserts, from Phillips' pies to Joseph's baklava to an Irish tea cake, and a wide variety of other sweets.
Phillips posted large maps around the courtyard of Africa, the Middle East, North and South America and Europe so his neighbors could talk about their heritage and show what countries they came from.
For icebreakers, his program invited guests to consider talking about something special in their lives and a bit about their professions.
Wheatland residents Al Marion and Gabe Joseph stepped to the microphone to share how their surnames had been changed. Al's had been Mario and to make it less Italian, his father added the "n." Gabe's had been a long Lebanese name. As his father told immigration officials he was the son of Joseph, that's what their last name became.
Phillips retired in 1993 after 25 years with the IBM Corporation in Cleveland where he was a telecommunications specialist.
"When I retired, punch cards were used for computers," he said.
Computers that consumers are now familiar with exploded on the market after that.
As night closed in, guests departed for their apartments, expressing gratitude to Phillips for the party and opportunity to visit with one another.
