Community volunteers are needed to help fill openings on Walla Walla commissions and committees which help guide local government as it makes decisions on development, hiring, sustainability and transportation.
There is one opening on the Civil Service Commission, which helps oversee the hiring and promotion of city staff.
The Walla Walla Planning Commission, which helps guide the city’s development, is also in need of one volunteer.
The Transportation Benefit District Improvement Committee, which advises the city’s use of tax dollars through the TBD, has one opening.
And the Walla Walla Sustainability Committee, which works to advise and encourage the city towards more sustainable practices throughout all of their other decision-making processes, currently has two open positions.