ROSE LODGE, Ore. — A Walla Walla native’s body presumably was found Tuesday in Lincoln County, after he was last seen in Rose Lodge more than two weeks ago.

Cameron R. Shelden, 37, was reported missing on Sept. 2 after he went hiking near the Otis area, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office release. After searching extensively, a multi-agency team was unable to find the BNSF Railway worker on Sept. 14, but were told by a Widow Creek Road property owner Tuesday morning a dead person had been found on the property not yet searched by excavation equipment.

Detectives found “the remains of a highly decomposed subject in dense vegetation” who is presumably Shelden, the release said. Derek Etheridge, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office sergeant, said the body was found above ground away from any previously dug up area. He also said no deputy was living or had lived on property, as reported by other media outlets, and Oregon State Police Forensic Services Division helped process the scene.

The case so far was considered an “open death investigation,” according to the release, and more forensics would be conducted.

Hilary Kelsay told the U-B she and her husband were Shelden’s friends and her husband had attended Walla Walla Valley Academy with him. Friends and family had started raising money for a private investigator to help with the search and rescue efforts, she said.