The following is a news release from the Lincoln County, Ore., Sheriff's Office regarding the disappearance of a Walla Walla native, Cameron Shelden, earlier this month near the Oregon coast:

LCSO Seeking Public Information in Missing Person Case - 09/06/19

On September 2nd, 2019, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was made aware of a missing person in the Otis area. The complainant reported 37-year-old Cameron Ray Shelden of Otis was last seen on foot in the Widow Creek area the previous morning.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue was activated and began searching for Shelden. Search and Rescue performed a number of search operations over multiple days; utilizing ground search volunteers, specially trained K-9s, and unmanned aerial systems. Search efforts for Shelden have been unsuccessful. New leads are being investigated as they are received. Anyone with information pertaining to Shelden's whereabouts area encouraged to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (541) 265-0669.