Walla Walla Music Organization strives to keep the beat with COVID-19-related changes in the mix

The Walla Walla Music Organization is forced to face the music in the throes of COVID-19.
The free audio production classes typically offered at the Walla Walla Public Library CrewSpace have encountered problems during the pandemic, and they're not the kind that can be solved by adjusting knobs on a soundboard.
The organization that has taught dozens of students about sound engineering, live sound mixing and audio recording must make a move from its current CrewSpace spot at the Walla Walla Public Library. Without access to the library's sound stations, the transition will require a new investment in technology in order to continue tuition-free for under-privileged students.
It's the latest example of a nonprofit endeavor thrown into uncertainty because of the chaotic symphony that has been 2020.
"I feel like I'm at a crossroads," said Rodney Outlaw, the organization's founder and sole instructor.
Outlaw, a musician and sound technician, has provided classes at the CrewSpace for four years. The program has created a pathway for students to internships and beyond at places like the Gesa Power House Theatre, the Little Theatre of Walla Walla, Walla Walla High School, and multiple churches, as well as further educational opportunities.
He trains the unsung heroes of music halls behind the soundboards who make performances sound just right.
However, whenever full-blown music and theater returns in the Valley — and however it looks — the performing community is in danger of losing a program that is raising up those invisible sound gurus.
The organization will not be able to gather at the CrewSpace because the library is using the room as quarantine space for returned items, a news release from the Walla Walla Music Organization explained.
"(That) makes sense to me," Outlaw said. "I'm totally supportive of that."
Outlaw said his No. 1 goal with the program has always been to keep it open to anybody. One way to do that was by offering it at the library, which was an open environment free of social and economic barriers.
"They had some resources to add to the little bit of resources we had," Outlaw said. "When we lost the space, we lost those resources."
The city of Walla Walla has stepped in with Parks and Recreation Director Andy Coleman offering a spot in the former Carnegie Public Library, across the street from the current library's Alder Street parking lot.
Outlaw said the building should work with plenty of space for social distancing, but it won't have the main tool for his teaching — technology.
He needs money for things like internet installation, plus three more sound boards so that students won't have to share, according to the release.
He will also have to provide face coverings and hand sanitizer for the classes.
Outlaw was shy about how much money he would need to truly keep the program running — about $200,000 per year if he were to have some staff members and real tech support.
In the meantime, he writes the curriculum, teaches the classes, attends meetings, etc.
Almost every dime he earns goes back into the program, he said. He works part time running sound for College Place Presbyterian Church, and the organization received a generous donation that makes it possible for him to receive some pay.
Yet all things considered, the pay is more for someone working about 12 hours per weeks, not like the 40-45 hours Outlaw said he puts in.
On a "good week" Outlaw said he could have anywhere from 30 to 35 students learning, before the pandemic hit.
According to the release, penned by Shannon Lucas-Roberts, a friend and supporter of the program, the organization received enough funds from One Hundred Women Who Care last year to purchase five new mixing stations.
Outlaw reiterated how grateful he was for any monetary support they've received so far, and he had glowing reviews about the general generosity of the community. He's received grants "here and there" and individual donations, too.
However, in order to keep Outlaw's objective of offering the program tuition-free, and accessible to low-income students, something has to give — or, perhaps, people can.
Donations can be made via Blue Mountain Action Council, which acts as the umbrella for the organization, and it also allows people to donate under a 501(c)(3).