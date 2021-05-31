Walla Wallans were once again able to gather in the memory of former U.S. soldiers on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, at Mountain View Cemetery.
All Memorial Day-related events were canceled in 2020 because of pandemic-related precautions.
This year's event, organized by local veteran groups, was attended by about 140 people at the city cemetery's Veterans Section.
Flags were placed at each veteran's grave by volunteers before Monday.
After the American flag was presented by members of the Walla Walla High School JROTC, a prayer was offered and speakers shared a few words.
Attendees heard from Wa-Hi JROTC Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Marrero.
Marrero implored folks to slow down and remember those who have died in military service for the country.
"With our hectic lives now, with social media, with the media, with everything that's going on in and around our world, we lose focus on a lot of things," Marrero said.
"So today's a great day to sit back and memorialize these men and women that paid the ultimate sacrifice."
Marrero shared the story of Sgt. First Class Alwyn Cashe, who fought in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005. Cashe succumbed to severe burn wounds he received while pulling six men out of a burning vehicle during the conflict. He received a posthumous Medal of Honor in December 2020.
"He ended up having 70% second- and third-degree burns on his body," Marrero said. "That is love for our nation, that is love for our fellow soldiers.
"Let us honor the memory of heroes no longer with us. And when I speak of heroes, I'm not talking about actors, politicians or athletes — they do not represent our nation, but themselves and greed.
"I'm talking about true American heroes that paid the ultimate sacrifice ... let us strive to live up to the example set by such selfless patriots each day."
After the speech, Walla Walla VFW Post 992 Commander Trina Parrish invited people to lay flowers in honor of the deceased.
Then an honor guard, composed of Post 992, American Legion Post 32 and AMVETS Post 1111, offered a salute.
The firearm salute rang through the warm May air, followed by the familiar melody of "Taps" played on a bugle.
Parrish then directed attendees to look upward as a plane from the Honour Project flew overhead, flying low over the trees and leaving a trail of colored smoke behind.