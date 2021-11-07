Four people were injured in a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 12 just east of Wallula Junction on Saturday, Nov. 6, in Walla Walla County.
Kaziputalimba E. Joshua, 62, of Walla Walla, was driving west at 10:23 a.m. Saturday in a 2004 Honda Pilot when he stopped in the roadway and started to back up, according to Washington State Patrol.
His vehicle was struck from the rear at milepost 310 by a 1998 Dodge R35 driven by Hermiston man Julian V. Gutierrez, 47.
Joshua and his passenger, 65-year-old Sterling, Virginia, man Stephen E. Hammond, were injured and transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, WSP reported
Gutierrez and his passenger, 85-year-old Hermiston man Francis J. Kontur, were also injured. Kontur was transported via ambulance to St. Mary, and Gutierrez was taken to the medical center by private transport.
Joshua has been cited for improper backing, according to the report. Both vehicles were totaled. Drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash, WSP stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.