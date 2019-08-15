A Walla Walla man pleaded guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to amended charges of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

Mario A. Corona, 26, was facing a third-degree child rape charge, according to court documents, but he made a plea deal with prosecutors to receive the misdemeanor charge.

On Nov. 2, 2017, Walla Walla police officers were approached by a woman who said Corona raped her.

She said she and Corona had been in an off-and-on relationship starting when she was 13 years old, according to a certificate of probable cause. She left him for a while because he was a gang member, records stated.

In 2012, when she was 15, Corona raped her and she became pregnant, she said. She gave birth to her child in 2013. A DNA test confirmed Corona is the father, according to court documents.

His sentencing date has not been scheduled.