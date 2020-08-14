A Walla Walla man charged with first-degree child molestation pleaded not guilty in Walla Walla County Superior Court this week and will have his case presented to a jury in October.
Joshua R. McIntosh, 29, was charged May 4 after Walla Walla police investigated an elementary school student’s sexual abuse report from May 2019.
Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said McIntosh's case will go to trial Oct. 12. He is out of jail on his own recognizance, Nagle said.
The young girl told a trusted staff member and police of the ongoing alleged sexual assault, which she said had occurred most recently the previous night.