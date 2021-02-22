A Walla Walla man and a Pasco woman were injured Sunday evening on U.S. Highway 12 about 6 miles west of Touchet when the vehicle rolled into a guardrail.
James R. Kreutz, 38, was traveling east on the highway just before 11:17 p.m. A Washington State Patrol report said he left the road to the right. When he pulled the steering wheel to return to the roadway, the vehicle rolled.
Spring L. Dodson, 43, was a passenger in the car.
Both were injured and transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, according to state patrol. The hospital is not providing patient status during the pandemic.
Kreutz was cited for second-degree negligent driving, and the cause was reported to be fatigue, the report stated.
No other vehicles were involved.
The Chevrolet Suburban he was driving was totaled.