A local man was killed in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 12 near Smith Road, about 2 miles east of Walla Walla, on Tuesday, March 8.
Adrian A. Torres, 30, of Walla Walla, died at the scene, Washington State Patrol reported.
The other driver, 49-year-old Waitsburg man Matthew J. Richerzhagen, was injured and transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. His condition has not been released.
At about 9:12 p.m. Tuesday, Torres was driving a 2004 Nissan 350Z west when, the report states, he crossed the center line and collided with a 2015 Subaru Outback driven by Richerzhagen.
Torres was not wearing a seat belt, and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved, Washington State Patrol reported.
