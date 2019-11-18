Walla Walla man killed in Columbia County crash

A Walla Walla man was killed Saturday morning in a crash in Columbia County.
Pedro Ayala Barroso, 64, was one of two occupants in a 1974 Chevrolet pickup eastbound at Little Goose Dam Road, east of Riviera Road, when the truck failed to negotiate a curve and hit a rock wall, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
The other occupant of the pickup was Pedro Raymond Ayala, 38, also of Walla Walla.
The younger man was injured, but not taken to a hospital, police said.
Troopers were not able to determine which man was driving, nor whether either was wearing a seat belt.
The State Patrol's release indicated drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, and that the investigation continues.