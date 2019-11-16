Walla Walla man killed in Columbia County crash.

A Walla Walla man was killed Saturday morning in a crash in Columbia County.
Pedro Ayala Barroso, 64, was one of two occupants of a 1974 Chevrolet pickup that was eastbound at Little Goose Dam Road east of Riviera Road when the truck failed to negotiate a curve and hit a rock wall, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.
The other occupant of the pickup was Pedro Raymond Ayala, 38, also of Walla Walla.
The younger man was injured, but not taken to a hospital, police said.
Troopers were not able to determine which man was driving, nor whether either was wearing a seat belt.
The State Patrol's release indicated drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, and that the investigation continues.