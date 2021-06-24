A young man from Walla Walla was hurt when he reportedly crashed a homemade scooter into a vehicle in downtown Walla Walla on Wednesday night, June 23, according to Washington State Patrol.
It happened at 8:58 p.m. when Jack S. Goucher, 19, was riding the scooter east on East Main Street behind a 2019 Toyota Highlander driven by John F. Barry, 45, of Walla Walla, WSP reported
Barry turned right into a parking spot near the Main Street intersection with North Spokane Street, and Goucher reportedly didn't slow down and ran into Barry's SUV, according to WSP.
Goucher was injured in the wreck and taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with unspecified injuries. The hospital has not responded to a request for comment on his condition.
Goucher was wearing an approved helmet, WSP noted in the report, but he was cited for second-degree negligent driving and was reportedly going over the speed limit.
Barry's vehicle had some damage, but was driven from the scene.
Damage to the scooter was not noted in the report.