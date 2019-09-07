A Walla Walla man was injured Friday afternon in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 12 about 10 miles east of Pasco.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Jose M. Marquez, 21, was eastbound on Highway 12 in a 2006 Honda Accord when he fell asleep, crossed the centerline and crashed into a 2017 Toyota Tundra driven by Kyle W. Clemens, 34, of Walla Walla and a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by William A. Vinyard, 44, of Walla Walla. Clemens and Vinyard each had a passenger, while Marquez was driving alone.

Marquez’ vehicle rolled, coming to rest on its top, police said.

He was the only one of the five who was injured, and he was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Tri-Cities.

Marquez faces a negligent driving charge and was driving without insurance, police said.