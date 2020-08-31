An 81-year-old man from Walla Walla was injured Sunday morning when a local deputy struck his vehicle while driving into the intersection of Second Avenue and Rose Street, according to Washington State Patrol.

The crash occurred at 8:23 a.m. Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office Deputy Thomas Beyer, 33, was driving a patrol vehicle, with the emergency lights activated, east on Rose Street approaching Second Avenue, authorities said.

Francisco Gonzalez was driving a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage north on Second Avenue approaching the Rose Street intersection, according to the release. The patrol vehicle struck his car, and he was injured.

Gonzalez was transported to Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center, officials said. Hospital spokespeople are not providing patient status during the pandemic.

Charges are pending for Beyer, according to the release. Both parties wore seat belts, no drugs or alcohol were involved, and both vehicles were damaged.

