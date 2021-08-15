WALLULA — A Walla Walla man was injured Sunday morning, Aug. 15, in a single-car crash just west of Wallula Junction on U.S. Highway 730.
The 2005 Chrysler 300 was heading west on the highway at about 6:40 a.m. when the driver, 22-year-old Pasco woman Natalia B. Cadenacastro, lost control of the car due to fatigue, and the vehicle left the roadway at milepost 3, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Passenger Erik Rayo, 27, of Walla Walla, was injured and transported to Lourdes Medical Center, WSP reported. Cadenacastro was not injured.
The car was totaled, and Cadenacastro was cited for second-degree driving with a suspended license and improper lane usage, WSP reported. No drugs or alcohol were involved, according to the report.