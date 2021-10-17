A 72-year-old Walla Walla man was injured in a collision at the intersection of Rose Street and Myra Road on Sunday, Oct. 17, according to Washington State Patrol.
David H. Svehaug was driving a 2010 Toyota RAV4 west on Rose Street at about 12:24 p.m. when his SUV was struck by a 1997 Pontiac Bonneville being driven east on Rose by 26-year-old Walla Wallan Jason M. Malcolm-Fey, the WSP report stated.
Svehaug was injured and taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Malcolm-Fey was not injured, according to the report. No other people were involved in the crash.
Both vehicles were totaled. Svehaug and Malcolm-Fey were wearing seatbelts, and drugs or alcohol were not involved, according to WSP.
The cause of the collision is under investigation, and charges are pending, the report stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.