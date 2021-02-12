A Walla Walla man was injured Thursday evening on U.S. Highway 12 near Clinton Street when his vehicle rolled.
Walter R. Tomlinson, 60, was traveling west on the highway just before 5:38 p.m. A Washington State Patrol report said he lost control of the vehicle because he was driving too fast for the conditions.
The Walla Walla Police Department reported the highway was icy, and multiple collisions had occurred Thursday evening.
Tomlinson was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for injuries, according to state patrol. The hospital is not providing patient status during the pandemic.
No other vehicles were involved.
The Ford Explorer he was driving was totaled.