A Walla Walla man was injured Thursday evening on U.S. Highway 12 near Clinton Street when his vehicle rolled.

Walter R. Tomlinson, 60, was traveling west on the highway just before 5:38 p.m. A Washington State Patrol report said he lost control of the vehicle because he was driving too fast for the conditions.

The Walla Walla Police Department reported the highway was icy, and multiple collisions had occurred Thursday evening.

Tomlinson was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for injuries, according to state patrol. The hospital is not providing patient status during the pandemic.

No other vehicles were involved.

The Ford Explorer he was driving was totaled.

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.