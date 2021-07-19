LOWDEN — A Walla Walla man was injured after reportedly crashing into a combine driven by a Touchet man Sunday, July 18, in Lowden, according to Washington State Patrol.
According to a WSP crash report, Mycheal R. Summers, 31, of Walla Walla was injured and taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla for treatment. He was wearing a seat belt, the report noted.
The hospital is not releasing patient statuses at this time.
Regional WSP spokesperson Chris Thorson tweeted that it was a “serious injury collision.”
According to the narrative from WSP, the crash occurred at 6:27 a.m. Sunday near the corner of Marshall Street and U.S. Highway 12 in Lowden and shut down the highway for several hours.
Summers was reportedly traveling east on the highway and swerved into the shoulder of the roadway and then over-corrected in the other direction and collided with a westward driving combine harvester.
The combine — a 2011 Case 8120 driven by Darren Z. Goble, 55, of Touchet — was damaged but able to be driven from the scene. Goble had no injuries.
Summers’ 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue was totaled and towed away from the scene.
Summers could be cited for the crash, according to the report, and drug or alcohol impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
The crash remains under investigation by WSP.