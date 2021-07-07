A man from Walla Walla was injured in a one-car crash in rural Garfield County Tuesday morning, July 6, according to Washington State Patrol.
According to a crash report from WSP, Bruce D. Affolter, 42, suffered unspecified injuries and was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho.
The hospital has not responded to a request for comment on Affolter's condition.
According to WSP, Affolter crashed his 2000 Chevrolet Blazer at 8:27 a.m. Tuesday on state Route 127, about 18 miles north of Pomeroy.
Affolter reportedly was fatigued and drifted off the roadway and rolled at least once with the Blazer landing right-side-up, according to the report.
Affolter was wearing a seat belt. His vehicle had some damage but was not totaled.
He was cited by WSP for investigation of second-degree negligent driving and not having vehicle insurance.