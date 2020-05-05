A Walla Walla man was injured this morning on U.S. Highway 12, four miles east of Walla Walla, when his truck struck a jersey barrier.
Daniel J. Hutson, 40, was westbound on the highway in his 2004 Chevrolet K1 pickup just before 10:20 a.m., when he crossed the eastbound lane and struck the barrier, the Washington State Patrol stated.
He was wearing a seat belt. He was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for his injuries. Hospital spokespeople are not providing patients' statuses during the pandemic.
Drugs and alcohol didn’t appear to be a factor. No other vehicles were involved.
The truck was towed from the scene.