Washington State Patrol stock (copy)
Photo courtesy of the Washington State Patrol

A Walla Walla man was injured this morning on U.S. Highway 12, four miles east of Walla Walla, when his truck struck a jersey barrier.

Daniel J. Hutson, 40, was westbound on the highway in his 2004 Chevrolet K1 pickup just before 10:20 a.m., when he crossed the eastbound lane and struck the barrier, the Washington State Patrol stated.

He was wearing a seat belt. He was transported  to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for his injuries. Hospital spokespeople are not providing patients' statuses during the pandemic.

Drugs and alcohol didn’t appear to be a factor. No other vehicles were involved.

The truck was towed from the scene.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.