A Walla Walla man running his dogs near Kibler Road the morning of Friday, Feb. 4, came across a startling scene: four dead coyotes stacked on top of each other in a ditch between the road and an adjoining field.
“It is sickening to say the least,” said Steve Rusch. “I’ve been running my dogs on that road for 20 years; I have never seen anything like this. It’s barbaric.”
The coyotes appeared to have been dumped relatively recently, with one showing signs of scavenging, and were located along Kibler Road, a dead-end country road near a weigh station on the side of U.S. Highway 12 east of Walla Walla.
In an interview, Rusch said he was distressed to see the carcasses dropped on the side of a remote road, calling it disrespectful to the animals and to people in the area.
“They’re close to the highway. Someone probably just pulled in there to dump them,” he said.
Not certain if any laws had been broken, Rusch reached out to federal agencies and the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, where staff referred him back to the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife, he said.
That agency regulates coyotes in Washington, but until officers observe the site to determine if the carcasses were illegally dumped, it’s not immediately clear that anything criminal occurred, wrote WDFW enforcement liaison Becky Elder in an email.
Coyote hunting regulations are some of the least restrictive in Washington state, with no bag limit and a year-round hunting season. While a small game or big game hunting license is required to hunt coyotes, coyotes are not classified as game animals, which means that existing laws against wastage do not apply, Elder said.
“Currently no statute exists that would prohibit a person from lawfully shooting a coyote and letting it naturally degrade,” she wrote.
“The unlawful take of a coyote would include poisoned, trapped, or that any other unlawful means of harvest were used.”
