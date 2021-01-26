A man was uninjured but displaced from his home Sunday when a fire seriously damaged the structure at 609 W. Moore Street.
Walla Walla firefighters arrived at around 4 a.m. to find the house 50% engulfed in flames, according to Walla Walla Fire Department Captain John Knowles.
The homeowner, Luciano Castorena Sr., had evacuated on his own before firefighters arrived.
“On our arrival, fire was coming out of the windows and door on the front of the house and on the side of the house,” Knowles said.
It took firefighters almost an hour to get the fire under control, fighting the fire from the exterior, and the scene was cleared at 7:30 a.m.
Knowles said there was approximately $30,000 in damage. He said the ceiling and roof would have to be replaced.
The fire’s cause is still under investigation, he said.
Walla Walla Fire District No. 4 also responded.