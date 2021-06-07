A Walla Walla man died the morning of Sunday, June 6, apparently due to head injuries while he was delivering Walla Walla Union-Bulletin newspapers on his moped.
Danny Davis, 65, was found dead in the 300 block of Howard Street, according to law enforcement officials.
Walla Walla County Deputy Coroner Allison Barnett said early investigation efforts lead her to believe that at about 4 a.m. the “saddle bag” Davis was using to hold newspapers got caught in the rear tire of the vehicle.
That apparently caused a sudden stop, and Davis was thrown about 25 yards, Barnett said, noting nothing is yet conclusive.
Davis was not wearing a helmet, which is required by Washington state law.
Walla Walla Police Department notified the next of kin.
Mike Cibart, director of operations at the Union-Bulletin, said the incident is a blow to all.
“Danny has been integral to us in delivering for the last 10 years,” Cibart said. “He started by helping another carrier and then took his own routes in 2017. This loss is devastating.”
Newspaper carriers are independent contractors, but the U-B stresses the importance of safety with anyone on a route.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 8, Barnett said.