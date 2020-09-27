Walla Walla police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon because he reportedly had meth and an illegal gun in his car.
Mark S. Zabor, 32, of Walla Walla was booked into Walla Walla County Jail around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for investigation of a felony weapons violation, possession of a controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia, having a false license plate and and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, according to his jail roster listing.
Zabor was pulled over on Ash Street just off Melrose Street on Tuesday for allegedly having the wrong license plate on his car, according to a probable cause document from Walla Walla County Superior Court.
He told police he was unaware he couldn't switch license plates between cars, according to the document.
Arresting officer Kevin Toon was assisted by a K-9 dog that alerted police to the smell of a controlled substance, according to the documents. Officers were given a search warrant by a judge, and they searched Zabor's car.
Officers found what appeared to be a sawed-off shotgun in a black backpack, but they needed an amended search warrant to continue searching the bag.
The next day, the officers received an amended search warrant and measured the gun, which was confirmed to be illegal because it was less than 18 inches in length.
During the amended search, officers also reportedly found bags full of what appeared to be meth and a digital scale, typically used for weighing drugs, according to the statement.
Both the scale and the bags were swabbed by a test kit and tested presumptive positive for meth, according to the statement.
Zabor had his first appearance in court Thursday afternoon and was listed as being held on $5,000 bond.
Zabor was previously convicted of a felony in Walla Walla County — residential burglary. He was also involved in a house raid by local police earlier this year where eight people were arrested with outstanding warrants and drug charges.