A Walla Walla man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly attacking workers at a day care and causing a commotion that reportedly ended up knocking over a stack of chairs onto a child, according to Walla Walla County court records.
Henry Hubbard, 33, entered a local day care Wednesday afternoon where his son was staying, according to a probable cause statement from Walla Walla Police Department officer Tracy Klem.
Hubbard allegedly got into an argument with the owners of the day care after being told to leave and attempting to take his son, leading to charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree custodial interference, and two counts of second-degree assault.
Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said Hubbard’s bail was set at $10,000 at his first court appearance Thursday. As of Thursday, Hubbard was still listed on the county’s jail roster.
Hubbard was scheduled to have a bail reduction hearing this morning.
According to the probable cause report Hubbard started to get angry with employees after they said he was not authorized to take the child without approval from his mother. Hubbard allegedly shoved the woman confronting him out of the way. The day care’s owners attempted to restrain Hubbard as he apparently got ahold of the child.
According to the report, the owners appeared to have obvious injuries from the encounter when police arrived.
Part of the altercation involved the owners telling Hubbard he needed to wear a mask when entering the facility. He reportedly refused.
Another child at the day care also provided details to police, saying Hubbard knocked over a stack of chairs onto a sleeping child, the report stated.
Police received paperwork from Walla Walla County Superior Court stating that the mother had sole custody of Hubbard’s child.