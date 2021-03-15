A Walla Walla man suffered severe injuries after crashing his snow bike Saturday evening southeast of Weston. He waited almost two hours in the snow to be airlifted to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, officials said.
Eric Burmood, 63, of Walla Walla, crashed after riding his Honda snow bike about 8 miles southwest of Highway 204 on Summit Road at around 5:13 p.m. Saturday, March 13, according to a release from the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office.
Matt Sweeney, of Walla Walla, was on scene and called 911, according to the report. He was administering first aid, but requested Life Flight because of the injuries and snowy travel conditions to the nearest highway.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office snow patrol deputies responded and arrived on the scene at about 6:20 p.m. One deputy assisted with ground communications with the Life Flight air ambulance, according to the release.
The patient was lifted at approximately 6:43 p.m. and transported by Life Flight to Providence Medical Center.
The hospital is not providing patient statuses during the pandemic.