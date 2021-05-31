The story has ended for overdue books at the Walla Walla Public Library.
Walla Walla City Council voted Wednesday, May 26, to make permanent a COVID-19-era decision to suspend fines on overdue items at the city’s library.
That suspension is effective immediately, library officials wrote in a release Friday. As of that decision, all overdue fines past and current are forgiven.
According to the release, Library Director Erin Wells presented Council members with an analysis at a work session Monday, May 24, showing that about $70,000 worth of staff time was being used to collect about $7,000 in fines each year.
Now that the Council’s decision is inked, the message is simple, Wells said — just bring your books back, please.
“Some people just feel ashamed or are afraid that they’re going to be somehow stigmatized for having books out for too long,” Wells said in the release.
“We just want the items back. No one will shame them, and all overdue fines are forgiven. Even if items are long overdue, it saves money to get those books returned, rather than buying new copies.”
Charges will be removed from accounts once the overdue items are returned, the release noted.
It may take up to two months for the fines to disappear from accounts. If someone needs a suspended account unlocked, they can call the library or visit during regular hours, 1-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, and speak to library staff.
Accounts will still be locked when items are overdue more than 30 days. Two notices will be sent before locking an account.
If an item has been overdue more than one year, officials ask that staff members be alerted rather than just dropping the book in a book-drop.
Bear in mind, borrowers could still be fined for returning an item with new damage, according to the release.
In addition, all book-drops are now open 24 hours a day for returns, except holidays.
More information is available at wallawallapubliclibrary.org or via email at wwpl@wallawallawa.gov or by calling 509-527-4550.