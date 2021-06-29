Local legionnaires voted Wednesday, June 23, to close American Legion Walter C. Lee Post 32 after nearly a century in Walla Walla. The lack of volunteers to handle post officer duties and general member participation spelled its demise.
Post Adjutant Neil Jacobson, 72, of College Place said 16 members out of the 96-member body attended the meeting and made the difficult decision after discussing the possibilities.
“Only those attending can vote,” he said. “We verified they were members in good standing with dues paid from fiscal July 1-June 30.
“It’s just sad that this happens. There was a lot of back and forth. They all wanted to keep the post open, including some members I’ve never seen before. I asked, ‘If we keep it open, who will be adjutant or treasurer?’ No hands went up and we can’t operate without officers.”
Jacobson said typically about 10% of members are active and 2% do all the work. Willingness to serve is key to a group’s viability and that’s dropped greatly in the 20 years he’s been a member. Walla Walla legionnaires range in age from their 60s into their 90s. Only six to 10 regularly attended meetings.
In a notice to members May 10, 2021, calling for a vote, Commander Jack Preston and Jacobson wrote, “Aging is a major factor that continues to take its toll on the lives and health of post members as well as their ability to support the post.”
They said the younger generations “seem to have a general lack of interest and many other things to occupy their time.”
Without member participation, the post was unable to organize fundraisers and contribute to or participate in community events. Neither would it be able to fill the required officers posts for 2022.
“At one time we had more than 400 guys in the group. When our building burned, that changed things. We can’t have dinners and other activities, although the VFW lets us hold events,” said Jacobson, who’s served as adjutant for five years and is a 20-year legionnaire.
“We’re burying a lot of people,” Jacobson.
They have 10 World War II veteran members. Many others from that era have died, followed now by those with service during the Korean and Vietnam wars, he said.
The Legion has rented meeting space at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Grant Farmer Post 992, 102 N Colville St. In the 1940s, the group met in the building now occupied by The Little Theatre of Walla Walla.
An arson fire on June 4, 1978, destroyed the American Legion building at 110 W. Alder St. It was gutted and then demolished that July, reported the Union-Bulletin. It was believed to have been built in 1933, previously used by Montgomery Ward Co. and then the USO. The American Legion took over the building in 1948 or 1949.
The fire was the biggest one in Walla Walla since the 1974 New Year’s Day blaze at Pe-Ge’s Tavern near Fourth Avenue and Main Street when two firefighters were killed in the building collapse, the U-B reported. See ubne.ws/PeGefire. Jacobson said insurance didn’t cover rebuilding.
For most of the years when the post had its own facilities for meetings they also offered food service and social activities for members and their families to enjoy.
“The post had strong support and involvement of its membership. Those were the good times,” wrote Preston and Jacobson.
The current slate of officers includes Preston, Vice Commander Dell Fisher and Jacobson, who is also treasurer. They rewrote their bylaws several years ago to require two signatures on checks, since Jacobson has been serving in two positions, one handling money. Don Schack cosigned checks until his death on Dec. 6, 2020, and Fisher then stepped in.
A 37-year Legion member, Preston must step away as commander to address other responsibilities.
“He does what he can. We’re all getting old,” Jacobson laughed.
Jacobson advanced to sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps, with two partial tours in Vietnam, first in Danang and then in Biên Hòa. Member Bill Lake, in his 90s, is a WWII veteran. The group has 45 Vietnam War veterans, 17 from the Korean War; 18 from Panama; four from Lebanon-Grenada, five from the Gulf War and three from the War on Terror. Rules for membership, which once required combat duty, changed so now the Legion is open to those honorably discharged from military service.
Members whose posts close can join the “catchall” Post 110.
“It’s where everybody goes who doesn’t have a post,” Jacobson said.
It’s really just a list.
Closing the post involves a long process, including turning in the post flag and documents to the American Legion Department of Washington, based in Lacey.
“I notified Department that we will be closing and an area commander will look at revitalization,” Jacobson said.
And Post 32 must also spend down — empty — and close their checking and Edward Jones accounts.
“We can’t have any funds left over,” Jacobson said.
Members will meet again in July to decide what to do with the money. Front-burner projects the post would like to fund include the $15,000 Korean War Memorial project on The Dalles Military Road.
“If members decide to do it we will fund it,” he said.
He hopes the post will give funds to Boy Scouts of America for Eagle projects; to local farmer-pilot Mark Small who flies veterans in his 1942 PT-17 Boeing Stearman biplane through his family’s nonprofit Honour Project; and to Fort Walla Walla Museum for military acquisitions. The group has also contributed to Wounded Warrior and other Legion-sponsored causes.
Jacobson has seen other posts close, including wife and Post 32 member Sherilyn Jacobson’s former Post 218 in Bridgeport, Washington.
“She ended up doing it all,” he said. “They got down to 11 members with only three showing up. They had a building and it costs so much money to operate, even with renting the hall for a bit of income.”
Being there for veterans is at the organization’s foundation. It lobbies at the national level for veterans benefits and other issues. Locally, the Legion has sponsored and co-funded Project Restore to clean military headstones. They’ve had a buddy check system for about three years to call members and see if they need anything, such as helping one guy with his hearing aids.
The Legion has managed flag retirements and burnings here and just installed a flag disposal box at the VFW post. See ubne.ws/flagdisposal. The Jacobsons were heavily involved in researching and helping get a World War II memorial and Sherilyn researched and wrote the book “From Infamy and Beyond,” which is available at and benefits Fort Walla Walla Museum. See ubne.ws/wwiimemorial. “She will probably write one on the guys in the Korean War,” Neil Jacobson said.
“We cleaned the Vietnam War Memorial — that really needed it. We do dinners once in a while at the VFW that are open to the public. But we don’t have the manpower to do these projects. Rather, we don’t have the volunteers,” he said.
Their members have marched in parades in the past. In the 1930s they sponsored a performance here by the Marine Corps band. In the 1950s a local commander took the helm at the state department level, the first to do so from Walla Walla, the Union-Bulletin reported at the time.
The American Legion Department of Washington sponsors Walla Walla American Legion Baseball, rather than the local group, he said.
“It’s painful to see the post close but it’s not a one-man operation,” Jacobson said.